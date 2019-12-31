Editor’s note: What follows are summaries of the West Plains Daily Quill’s most-read and most shared stories and photos in 2019, based on website clicks at www.westplainsdailyquill.net and Facebook page engagement. These are the stories the Quill’s readers cared about most, the milestones the Quill’s community shared, the moments that mattered. Accompanying them are some of our staff’s favorite photos taken over the year. The Daily Quill is deeply grateful to its readers and community of support and wish all a Happy New Year.
January
Jan. 18, 4,500 website clicks
Five found living in cabin without permission
by Kimberly Langston
When property owners went to their cabin on County Road 9300 for the first time in several weeks, they reported seeing a motorcycle parked outside, several dogs and a Confederate flag flying from the porch, said Howell County Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Warrants were subsequently issued for four West Plains residents and a Dora woman.
Jan. 24, 13,500 Facebook users reached
Rezoning to make way for possible Steak ’n’ Shake
West Plains city officials were not yet ready to confirm the possibility of a specific restaurant setting up at the corner of Worley Drive and Mitchell Road, but a Planning and Zoning Committee meeting foreshadowed the coming of Steak ’n’ Shake.
To facilitate the new restaurant, the area was rezoned from residential to commercial. Steak ’n’ Shake opened in October.
February
Feb. 10-11, average of 3,500 website clicks over three stories
‘Things got out of hand’ in fatal shooting
by Kimberly Langston
A weekend shooting in Moody that resulted in the death of a Caulfield man, Nicholas H. Hudlow, 39, was the focus of three articles as the story developed.
Michael Ray Chezem, 49, was taken into custody after calling 911 and reportedly said he had shot and killed Hudlow, saying “things got out of hand,” according to officials with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Chezem faces felony charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action and is scheduled for a jury trial Jan. 29 through 31 in Douglas County Court with Judge William Earl Hickle presiding.
Feb. 28, 8,200 Facebook users reached
$100 bill used to purchase Girl Scout cookies found to be fake
by Kimberly Langston
After Girl Scouts exchanged cookies for a $100 bill that turned out to be fake and troop leader Darcy Campbell reported it to police, the community turned out in support of the youngsters, donating funds to help offset the loss and helping police identify the suspect from video surveillance footage posted on social media.
As a result Daniel Keller of Caulfield was charged with felony forgery in April. Court records show that the case was bound over in September to Division I of the 37th Judicial Court in Howell County, but no updates are available after that.
March
March 11, 8,200 Facebook users reached
Class 2 State Champions: Thayer Lady Bobcats top Mid-Buchanan, claim first ever state title
by Cody Sanders
Thayer Bobcat seniors Angela Sorrell and Julie Stone put distinctive feathers in their caps when they lead their team to its first-ever state basketball championship win; the Lady Bobcats ended their historical season with a 30-3 record.
“Those two were leaders all season,” said Head Coach Cecil Meyer. “They carried the team all the way. They will be deeply missed.”
March 22, 7,300 website clicks
Irate property owners report U.S. Forest Service activity on private land
by Abby Hess
After landowners in northern Howell County were surprised to find U.S. Forest Service signs and markings on trees on their private property, the Quill reached out to authorities to help get answers. After this story published, on March 25 the Quill printed a follow-up article with information from Howell County Surveyor Ralph Riggs, explaining the incident was the result of a miscommunication, and workers, carrying out multiple projects, thought they were working on Forest Service land.
The signs and paint were removed immediately.
April
April 10, 3,800 website clicks and 10,300 Facebook users reached
Jason House: Guilty on all counts
by Kimberly Langston
Jason House, Caulfield, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of his estranged wife, Bobbi Jean McGhee House.
He was also convicted of three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault with serious physical injury, first-degree assault or attempted assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of the child creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest for a felony.
After the shooting, which occurred at the McDonalds on Preacher Roe Boulevard in West Plains, House led law enforcement on a pursuit with his 11-year-old daughter in his vehicle.
May
May 23, 1,500 website clicks
Steve Ary leaving W.P.H.S.
by Cody Sanders
After what many called West Plains High School’s most successful football season to date, with a 12-1 record and conference and district wins, Head Coach Steve Ary announced his resignation.
Ary went on to accept an assistant coaching position in Harrison, Ark., and then-assistant coach Matt Perkins took over coaching duties.
June
June 20, 2,400 website clicks
MoDOT to pull yellow arrows from U.S. 63 left turn lanes
The city of West Plains announced in June that, by the end of July, the Missouri Department of Transportation would remove all flashing yellow left turn signals on U.S. 63.
The decision was announced after a West Plains man was killed at the intersection of the U.S. 63 bypass and U.S. 160/Preacher Roe Boulevard, when a semi truck broadsided his vehicle; several other accidents and fatalities had been reported at the same intersection.
Other traffic-related news announced included raising the speed limit back up to 50 mph on the bypass between Preacher Roe Boulevard and Bill Virdon Boulevard, and the approval of a city ordinance authorizing law enforcement to stop drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belts, without other traffic violations being observed.
June 24, 6,200 Facebook users reached
Intense storm blows through W.P.
by Kimberly Langston
Straight line winds caused 5,000 residences in West Plains to lose power, just two days after another, smaller storm, caused tree damage and downed power lines. In addition, 900 Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative members lost power.
The National Weather Service reported treetops broken, lines down, and damage to commercial signage, and Missouri Avenue from First Street to West Main Street, and Grace Avenue its surrounding side streets were closed to traffic due to downed trees and limbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.