Lillian (Lynn) Irene Thompson, 64, West Plains, Mo. passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at United Freewill Baptist Church, West Plains. A luncheon will follow the services.
Ms. Thompson was born July 18, 1954 ,to the late Hiram Tom and Alice Truman Tom in West Plains, Mo.
She is survived by her significant other Robert Watkins of West Plains; her children Kellie Goss (Larry), West Plains and Buddy Thompson (Jama), West Plains, and two granddaughters, Braylen and Lilly Thompson both of West Plains.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Christina Lynn Williams.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, Inc., West Plains.
