Beginning Monday, the West Plains Transfer Station, 1853 Old Airport Road, will reopen for essential businesses by appointment only, announce city officials.
That status of a business as essential or nonessential is as determined by the city’s stay-at-home order.
According to Sanitation Department Supervisor Brent Lidgard, the station will be available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Essential business customers wanting to dispose of unwanted trash and solid waste can call 256-6254 to schedule an appointment.
