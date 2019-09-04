The West Plains Education Foundation will host the seventh annual Zizzer Homecoming Celebration from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 5 in the West Plains Civic Center exhibit hall, and everyone age 21 and older is invited.
“This event is the true highlight of Homecoming weekend as community members, alumni, faculty and friends gather to reminisce and celebrate West Plains schools,” said Lana Snodgras, communications and community relations director for the West Plains School District.
“Zizzers past, current and future are a huge part of our community,” she said. “Even if you did not attend West Plains High School, we invite you to join us for a fun evening to support our schools.”
Tickets to the event are all-inclusive with dinner, beverages and entertainment. The cost: $35 in advance or $300 for a table of eight.
Tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com. They may also be obtained at the West Plains Civic Center or the West Plains District Central Office, 305 Valley View Dr.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the West Plains Education Foundation in supporting the West Plains School District in providing each of its 2,600 students with a strong and exceptional education. The West Plains Education Foundation helps to fund programs within the West Plains School District that promote the academic success of students.
Funds are raised through annual partnerships within the community and the Zizzer Homecoming Celebration held each fall. To date the foundation has awarded over $110,000 in mini grants for teachers. Last year, the foundation awarded over $15,000 in mini grants to over 50 teachers.
For more information about the event visit zizzers.org/westplainseducationfoundation.
More information about West Plains Schools and individual facilities can be found at zizzers.org.
