Larry Funderburg

Larry was born March 1, 1942, in Stanberry, Mo. He passed away on April 13, 2020, in St. Louis, Mo. after a short illness.
He grew up in Stanberry Mo., moving to Colorado after high school graduation in 1960. His careers were in law enforcement and transportation. He surrendered to the ministry in Colorado in 1995. He and his wife Glenda pastored the Community Church in Hasty, Colo., from 2000-2004. He filled pulpits in Colorado and here in Missouri after returning in 2011.
He was an active member of His Place House of Worship. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, hiking and being in the woods. He was a motorcycle rider as well, he loved the wind in his face on his Harley-Davidson.
Larry is survived by his wife Glenda of 45 years; his brother Woody Funderburg (Sara) of Union Star; brother-in-law Dean Johnson of Stanberry, Mo.; three children Vicki Funderburg Hestand of West Plains, Bill Funderburg (Terry) of Littleton, Colo., and Staci Funderburg of Littleton, Colo.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Enid Funderburg, his sister Sandra Johnson and his youngest daughter Amy Jo Funderburg Pressley.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
