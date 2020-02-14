West Plains Senior Center

The West Plains Senior Center will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday at the center, 415 E. Main St.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and “lots of fun,” say organizers.

All proceeds will benefit the senior center.

