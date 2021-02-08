The Community Center of Ava will host a blood drive for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday in its community room.
The center is located at 109 N. Spring St. in Ava.
Donors who give blood will receive a grey T-shirt with an inspirational message, “Because they need me, I give.”
Appointments, while strongly encouraged, are not required; they may be made at www.cbco.org/donate-blood. Masks must be worn and will be provided to donors who do not have one.
