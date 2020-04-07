West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.