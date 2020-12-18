The Howell County Health Department on Thursday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and one new death attributed to the disease. There are 115 known active cases.
To date, 2,723 cases have been recorded in the county, and 81 deaths.
The 14-day test positivity rate is 18.9%, down 17.6% from a week ago, however the significant drop in percentage from earlier this week comes after an influx of test results reported by the state to local health authorities.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 782 tests were added to the county’s cumulative number since Monday; between Dec. 7 and 11, daily test counts ranged from 38 to 144.
Officials at the health department told the Quill the reason for the increase was a “data dump” made by the state.
As a result, the overall test positivity rate is currently 18.29%.
The rate is found by dividing the number of positive test results by the number of total test results; the overall rate is calculated from the first positive to the present day, and the 14-day result is calculated for the time frame indicated, in today’s case, from Dec. 3 through 17.
Accordingly, without knowing the dates of the 782 tests reported to county officials this week, the 14-day rate should be cautiously regarded through the end of the month.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 356,607.
Change from last report: 3,569.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: Jackson, St. Charles.
15,000-19,999: Greene.
10,000-14,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison. Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Carroll, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Livingston, Macon, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
Under 500: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 4,834.
Change from last report: 35.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 191,504.
Change from last report: 4,447.
20,000+: Pulaski.
15,000-19,999: Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Little River, Madison, Marion, Nevada, Newton, Pike, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,074.
Change from last report: 841.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
