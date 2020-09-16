The Dripping Springs Cemetery Association is participating in a fundraiser by offering two items for a giveaway drawing. Proceeds will go toward mowing and maintenance of the cemetery located 6 miles north of West Plains on BB Highway.
The first item to be given away is a Savage Axis II, bolt action 6.5 Creedmore with a Bushnell 3x9x42 dusk-to-dark scope. The second is a quilt made by a member of the cemetery association.
Tickets to enter the drawing are $1 each or $5 for six and can be obtained from any board member. The drawing will be held Nov. 2, just before deer season begins.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Ron Gold, 255-5001.
