According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph, and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.
In Missouri specifically, speed contributed to nearly 40% of the state’s 921 roadway fatalities in 2018, continuing what officials call “an alarming trend” related to speed over the last 5 years.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds drivers there is a reason for posted speed limits: the safety of all road users.
“Saving a few extra minutes on your commute is not worth the increased risk of being involved in a crash that could endanger your own life or the lives of everyone else on the road,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the executive committee of the coalition. “Speed is one of the most common contributing factors for fatal crashes in Missouri, and unfortunately, the data shows it’s only becoming more prevalent. We want to change that.”
A statewide speed enforcement campaign will run Friday through Sunday. During this time law enforcement will actively enforce Missouri’s speed limit laws and remind drivers of the increased risks associated with higher speeds.
Speeding is defined as driving in excess of the posted speed limit but driving too fast for conditions can also have dangerous consequences including, reducing a driver’s ability to negotiate curves or maneuver around obstacles in the roadway, providing drivers less time to react to adverse conditions, extending the distance traveled before a vehicle can stop, increasing the distance a vehicle travels once the driver reacts to a hazard and increasing the amount of force involved in a collision.
“We often talk about every driver’s responsibility to drive sober and pay attention, and rightfully so,” said Nelson. “Driving an appropriate speed is equally important and impactful for reducing the number of fatalities on Missouri roadways.”
“Change your speed, change the ending,” says the coalition. “And, of course, always buckle up and put your phone down.”
For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com.
