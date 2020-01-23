The Middle School Math Relays event scheduled to be held Saturday at Missouri State University-West Plains has been postponed due to inclement weather, said organizer Jerry Trick.
A new date will announced when it is set.
For more information, contact Jerry Trick at 417-255-7292 or email JerryTrick@MissouriState.edu.
