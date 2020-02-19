The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. for its regular Thursday meeting on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Bids are due by 1 p.m. for Northern Commission District low water crossings and bridge projects. Said bids are expected to be opened and considered during Thursday’s session, according to the tentative agenda.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests recognized.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
