The City of West Plains Tree Committee will host the second annual Arbor Day Tree Planting event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Health Haven Botanical Gardens.
The public is invited to attend, plant a tree and take one for free.
Chili, hot dogs and s’mores will be provided by Ramey Supermarket and Walmart. Nature activities will be available to children, and campfires will be lit for roasting marshmallows.
The botanical gardens are at 902 County Road 8270. Turn south at the intersection of the U.S. 63 bypass and Highway 17, and turn right on the frontage road that runs in front of the West Plains Animal Clinic, parallel to the bypass.
