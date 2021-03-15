Christos House is participating in Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery, an online giving day presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops on March 24.
Online donations to Christos House can be made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24 at GiveOzarks.org to support recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of support revenue due to the inability to hold fundraising events.
Like many organizations, Christos House has suffered a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been unable to hold any fundraisers in the past year, including our annual Chocolate Festival event,” said Executive Director Moiria Seiber. “We are seeking to regain some of those funds through participation in Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery.”
The Chocolate Festival is the only fundraiser held by the organization and supports services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence. In 2020, it raised $4,800, which was down from previous years, in which it raised between $7,000 and $9,900.
For each donor to its project, Christos House will have a chance to win one of the $5,000 hourly prizes provided by event sponsors. The event is powered by CauseMomentum.org, the CFO’s crowdfunding platform.
Donors can give to this project by contributing with between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24 at www.causemomentum.org/projects/be-there-for-survivors-of-domestic-sexual-violence. All donations are tax-deductible.
“We appreciate the opportunity provided by CFO and the sponsors of the event and hope our community will come out and support Christos House and help us meet our funding needs,” said Seiber.
Sponsors for the event are Bass Pro Shops, Burrell Behavioral Health, Central Bank and Central Trust Co., the Louis L. And Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust, the Darr Family Foundation, Great Southern Bank, Guaranty Bank, the Hatch Foundation, Legacy Bank, Ollis/Akers/Arney, SFC Bank, KY3/KSPR and Springfield Business Journal.
The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grant making and public leadership through a network of donors, 52 regional affiliate foundations, and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
For more information about Christos House visit the website at www.christoshousemo.org, watch a YouTube video, youtu.be/fukNFnt6uM0 or follow @ChristosInc on Twitter and @Support4aChange on Facebook.
