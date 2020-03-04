A workshop offered by the University of Missouri Extension, “Adapting to Weather’s Impact on Agriculture,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 12 at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, 6821 W. Independence, Springfield.
The registration deadline is Monday and can be done online at extension.missouri.edu. The event can easily be found by running a search for the workshop title on the MU Extension website. There is a $15 registration fee for the class, which includes lunch.
The program will feature a presentation on climate trends in the Midwest by Dennis Todey, director of U.S. Department of Agriculture Midwest Climate Hub.
Southwest Missouri is a diverse agricultural region with multiple types of operations. This region also has numerous topographic and weather-related challenges that the agricultural community faces each growing season.
With late spring freezes, drought, flooding, heat waves, pollen/mold blooms, severe weather and snow all a part of a changing climate across the region, a coordinated response between weather and agricultural agencies in southwest Missouri will be able to help focus on areas, impacts, responses and products that can benefit all agencies and customers involved.
Other program speakers include Dr. Patrick Guinan, Dr. Sean Terry, Megan Terry, Gene Hatch and an agriculture producer panel.
Workshop topics will address climate trends, spring outlook, mitigating weather extremes on the farm, a practical producer panel and a presentation on defining “normal” weather.
“This daylong event features panels and weather experts from around the nation to help Missouri's agriculture community adapt to the variety, changes and extremes of weather experienced throughout Missouri,” said meteorologist Gene Hatch, of the Springfield office of the National Weather Service.
Attendees will leave equipped with state-of-the-art tools and information available to them to make their operations more resilient to weather challenges, say event organizers.
Program sponsors include National Weather Service, MU Extension, Farm Service Agency, USDA, National Resource Conservation Service, Missouri State Climatologists and the Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources Soil and Water Conservation District.
For additional information on registration, contact MU Extension Dairy Specialist Reagan Bluel by email at BluelRJ@missouri.edu or by telephone at 417-847-3161.
