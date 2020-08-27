The Howell County Health Department reports another nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, bringing the year-to-date total to 219, up 39 cases from 180 a week ago today, a 22% increase in seven days.
According to officials, there are 33 currently active. Health officials have explained that cases are considered active for 14 days from the date of exposure, in cases where the origin of exposure is known.
Of the nine new cases, eight have been identified in the West Plains area and one in the Willow Springs area, and all are said to be isolating under public health guidance. Contact tracing indicates that four of the cases are of unknown origin, and the remaining five are known contacts to a previously identified case.
The health department reports no exposures to the general public regarding these cases.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 78,062.
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Greene.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, McDonald, Pettis, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Ray, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Webster.
50-99: Barton, Bates, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Gentry, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Macon, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Ralls, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Dent, Grundy, Iron, Knox, Linn, Maries, Oregon, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair.
10-24: Atchison, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 1,449.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 58,023.
5,000-7,499: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lee, Lonoke, Miller, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White.
50-99: Dallas, Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
25-49: Marion.
10-24: Calhoun.
Deaths: 732.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
