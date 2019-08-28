CONTEST WINNER

Gladys Kentner

Gladys Kentner of Mtn. View is the first place winner of the Quill’s Branson Getaway Back-To-School contest and was awarded a prize package of Branson show tickets. Kentner said her next visit to Branson will be in a couple of weeks and she plans to meet her grandson there so they can catch some shows. She won two tickets to CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy Show with four autographed photos of CJ Newsom and Terry Sanders, plus two tickets to The Johnson Strings and $5 concession cash.  

