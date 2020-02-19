Dates have been set for the preschool and kindergarten screenings to be held at Richards School.
Preschool screening will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4. To make an appointment for preschool screening, parents should call the school office at 256-5239.
Parents wishing to enroll their child are asked to provide their child’s current immunization records and original birth certificate when they return the enrollment packet prior to the screening date.
Richards School will offer a Title 1 Early Childhood Preschool Program for 4-year-olds at the Richards Early Childhood Center during the 2020-2021 school year.
The Preschool Program will consist of two half-day classes with one morning class and one afternoon class Mondays through Fridays.
As an early childhood center, Richards will offer curriculum-based day care services for the remainder of the day at a cost of $10 per day; however if a family qualifies for free or reduced meals, there will be no charge for day care.
Preschool students may be dually enrolled in both the Title I Preschool Program and the Early Childhood Day Care Program. In order to attend preschool classes or the early childhood day care program, children must be 4 years old prior to Aug. 1 and must reside within the Richards R-V School District.
Kindergarten screening for the 2020-2021 school year will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. In order to attend Kindergarten classes, children must be 5 years old prior to Aug. 1 and must reside within the Richards R-V School District.
To make an appointment for kindergarten screening, call the school office at 256-5239. Parents wishing to enroll their child are asked to provide their child’s current immunization records and original birth certificate when they return the enrollment packet prior to the screening date.
