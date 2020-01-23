To show support for Regal-Beloit employees, a community effort spearheaded by West Plains City Administrator Tom Stehn and South Central Workforce Investment Board Executive Director Donna Parrott aims to highlight benefits available to workers in the community.
Regal-Beloit announced plans in November 2019 to permanently close doors at its West Plains plant, with layoffs beginning this month.
Two events, an Employer Town Hall and a job fair, will be held Wednesday.
In addition to displaced and soon-to-be displaced Regal-Beloit workers, the events are intended for the general public and local employers.
Local employers in workforce board’s seven-county area — Howell and surrounding counties, plus Wright County — are invited to attend the Employer Town Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the West Plains Civic Center Magnolia Room.
According to Parrott, the town hall will begin with an informational session during which employers will learn about benefits available to them if they hire former Regal employees and other workers receiving certain displaced worker benefits.
Following that, representatives from South Central Career Center, Missouri State University, West Plains Job Center and other state workforce investment agencies will meet one-on-one with employers to answer questions.
From 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the same location, the West Plains Job Center will host a job fair open to Regal employees and the general public.
According to the Sean Mooney, functional leader with the job center, over a dozen local businesses and organizations will be present. He added representative from the Ozarks Small Business Incubator will also be on hand to talk with people about help with setting up their own businesses and other services OzSBI provides.
For more information call the West Plains Job Center at 256-3158.
