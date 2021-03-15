A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence drive in West Plains.
The event is offered in partnership between the Missouri Primary Care Association and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
To qualify for testing, participants must be Missouri residents, but it is not necessary to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms, say officials.
Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with an anterior nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost to the individual.
Masks are required to be worn at the site. In addition, each person being tested must have identification.
Those being tested must stay in their vehicles, and tests will only be conducted on occupants seated next to a window.
Test results will be available within two to three days, said officials, cautioning wait times are possible.
Registration prior to the event is encouraged to ensure the ability to be tested. Walk-ins at the event will be accepted if registration slots are still available.
Register for this event in advance by going to the Southern Missouri Community Health Center website at www.SMCHC.org.
