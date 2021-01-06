With the second semester of classes underway following winter break, West Plains R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras released information regarding school meals and a reminder about early school release on Fridays.
An extension of U.S. Department of Agriculture school lunch policy flexibilities put in place at the beginning of America's novel coronavirus pandemic has been announced. All R-7 students will continue to have the option of a free breakfast and lunch each day school is in session through the end of the school year.
The flexibilities take into consideration the USDA's mission of making sure children have access to nutritious food during the pandemic, a time when many families are facing financial hardship, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Child nutrition waivers were provided by the USDA to districts from the beginning of the school year through December, and the extension through June 2021 was announced in October.
The R-7 district began delivering free meals by bus and at meal pickup stations in March following its COVID-19 related shutdown. Meals were taken to any student who signed up for them, no questions asked, in partnership with district food service provider OPAA!.
By the beginning of June, 163,474 free meals had been served by a team of food service staff, teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other staff members and administrators.
Online/virtual students are also eligible for the meals, available for pickup each day school is in session. Though eligibility for the meals is not income based, any preK through 12th grade student who hasn't completed an application for free or reduced price meals must do so.
Pickup meals must be prescheduled and are available between 10:30 and 11 a.m. at the rear door of West Plains Middle School near the food service delivery entrance. A link for online/virtual students to register may be found at zizzers.org.
District parents are reminded that students are released early on Fridays to allow time for teacher collaboration through the Professional Learning Communities school improvement model, Snodgras said.
At West Plains Elementary, students are released at 1:55 p.m.; at the middle school, 2:30 p.m.; at the high school, 2:40 p.m.; and at South Fork Elementary, 3:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.