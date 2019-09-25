West Plains High School Theater Director Andy Hanson and Shane Comer, assistant director, have announced the department’s goals for the 2019-2020 season and are asking community members to consider helping support their program through theater patronage.
Hanson said the mission statement of the Zizzer Dramatics Theatre Program is to challenge students to produce professional quality theater as a form of entertainment for the community while learning skill sets to be used in life.
The company’s vision statement is to empower student learners to be prepared for careers in the future that challenge them to think critically, use their creativity to collaborate with effective communication skills and to be a model citizen, Hanson added.
He said specific goals for the current school year are “substantially increasing student involvement, enhancing the previous amazing performances to higher heights, growing parental/community involvement and using theater as a venue to give back to this wonderful community.”
The fall production will be the musical “Annie,” opening at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 with nightly performances through Nov. 16, an 11 a.m. performance Nov. 16 and a 2 p.m. performance Nov. 17.
The spring production will be “Clue,” opening April 2 and running through April 5.
The group will also produce a one-act play and a reader’s theater for district and state competition, with a public debut planned for the spring. They will be “The Commedia Cinderella” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
Contributions to help pay production and other costs may be made as a theater patron.
To request a form or for more information, contact Hanson by calling 256-6150, extension 6109, or by email at andrew.hanson@zizzers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.