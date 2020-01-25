Howell County Commissioners are expected to continue meeting with county officeholders regarding budget requests for 2020 during Monday’s regular meeting, which will begin at 10 a.m. and be held on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
At 11 a.m. commissioners will meet with Howell County Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron for a grant application conference regarding the Emergency Management Performance Grant.
Commissioners will also approve accounts payable and recognize any guests present.
The commission typically meets every Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
