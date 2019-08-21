The West Plains Police Department is in the process of updating after-hours business information for its records. The information is used strictly for after-hour emergencies/alarm/unsecured businesses, said Public Information Officer John Murrell. He notes the information is vital for the police department in order to be able to contact the appropriate person if a need to do so arises.
All business owners are asked to visit to the police department on Holiday Lane or contact the department, 256-2244, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to complete a premise detail sheet.
For more information contact Officer Murrell at 256-2244 or by email at j.murrell@westplains.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.