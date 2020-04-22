The 2020 McCullough-Langston Family Reunion scheduled for May 24 at the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Orange Room in Salem, Ark., has been canceled.
Instead, all McCullough and Langston family members and friends are invited to meet for a virtual family reunion via Zoom online meeting at 12:30 p.m. on the same date.
Family members and friends are encouraged to gather and log in to visit and share memories across the miles.
For more information and a web link to the meeting and meeting ID, call Carol Langston at 501-607-3767.
The 2021 McCullough-Langston Family Reunion is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. May 30 in Salem.
