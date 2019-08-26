A Texas County man died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 8:26 p.m. Sunday on Highway 137 four miles south of Licking in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Frank W. Davy, 57, was riding south on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck the side of a towed unit pulled by a 1999 Dodge 3500 truck driven north by William D. Grammar, 19, of Summersville, reported Trooper M.L. Wiseman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs.
The death makes the 26th traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area in 2019 when compared to 27 in the same time frame last year.
Wiseman was assisted at the scene by Cpl. S.J. Crewse and Sgt. B.C. Gruben, from Troop G’s major crash investigation unit.
