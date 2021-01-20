The Howell County Health Department reported Tuesday 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Friday and Sunday, during which time frame 112 tests were given. Three new deaths were also attributed to the disease.
In the last seven days, according to department-reported numbers, 421 tests were given. In comparison, between Jan. 4 and 11, 952 tests were given.
Howell County has recorded 3,330 cases of coronavirus infection and 93 deaths to date.
There are 117 known active cases, of which nine are hospitalized, compared to 252 active cases and four people hospitalized one week ago. The 14-day positivity rate is 17.6%, down 4.4% from a week ago.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 438,840.
Change from last report: 1,357.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Greene.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 6,263.
Change from last report: 7.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 273,594.
Change from last report: 1,331.
25,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
20,000-24,999: Benton.
10,000-19,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pope, Saline, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette, Woodruff.
Deaths: 4,386.
Change from last report: 43.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
