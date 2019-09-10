Preston Marshall

Graveside services for Preston Eugene Marshall, 87, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Big Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Marshall passed away at 3:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 13, 1932, at West Plains, Mo., to James William “Bill” Marshall and Minnie Idella Callahan Marshall. On Oct. 1, 1958, he was married at Tulare, Calif., to Beulah Pauline Field. Preston graduated from Bakersfield High School with the Class of 1951. Mr. Marshall was a veteran, having served with the United States Air Force. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and working on his farm.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Marshall, of the family home; three children, Rebecca El Ramly and husband Hani, St. Charles, Mo., Bill Marshall, West Plains, and Matthew Marshall and wife Lisa, St. Charles, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Sparks, West Plains.
His parents, one son Bryant Marshall, two brothers Paul and William Jr., and four sisters Marie, Mary Sue, Orene and Edna, preceded him in death.
Mr. Marshall will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
