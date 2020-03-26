Just three days into serving meals to the city’s children, no questions asked, West Plains School District personnel have stepped up their fight against childhood hunger.
Late Wednesday afternoon, district officials announced that, instead of serving school meals in sacks at five locations around West Plains, school bus drivers and district food service workers would deliver the meals to all students at their regular bus stops.
Meals also continue to be distributed at the high school parking lot near the tennis courts and at the Ozarks Medical Center Thrift Store parking lot.
“We ask that everyone is patient, especially in the first few days, while we are figuring out the logistics,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson.
Thursday was the first day for meal delivery, and as Wilson cautioned could happen, buses ran about 30 minutes behind schedule as the new plan was put into motion.
“We will adjust the delivery times and routes if necessary,” said Wilson. “If you are unsure of your delivery location or have issues obtaining meals from the bus stops, please call the district transportation office at 256-7525.”
The meals handed out along the bus routes will be delivered between 9:45 and 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, and are a breakfast and lunch packaged in one bag.
A listing of approximate times the buses will arrive at each stop, organized by bus number, is available online at zizzers.org.
Click on the COVID-19 information logo to find the list and other details about the school closure, including information on testing and the cancellation of school activities.
