Thomas Skaggs

Thomas Everett Skaggs was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Texas County to Henry and Effie (Odor) Skaggs. He was united in marriage to Doris Bartlett in Texas County on Sept. 13, 1952, in the Bartlett family home.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Effie Skaggs, and wife Doris.
He is survived by his children Neil Skaggs (Barbara), Normal, Ill.; daughters Jo Hendrix and Connie Beall (Mackie), of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Caroline Sallee (Jim), Oakland, Calif., Becky Malone (Brendan), San Diego, Calif., Meredith Phillips (Michael), Wyoming, Mich., and Lindsey Skaggs, Bloomington, Ill.; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Tom was a graduate of Willow Springs High School in the class of 1944 and later served his country in the Army from 1946-1947. He purchased his own school bus and was a school bus driver from 1950-1963 before taking a maintenance position with the Missouri Department of Transportation, where he continued to work until 1988.
Tom was a beloved member of Nagle Christian Church where he was a deacon, elder and treasurer for over 45 years. He was a member of the American Legion, as well as an ARMSE Member. He loved farming, visiting and traveling to different parts of the world.
Some areas he traveled to included Australia, Europe and different parts of the United States. Tom’s greatest values were integrity and hard work, with his God, church and family being his greatest loves. Tom loved life and his was a life well-lived.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at First Christian Church in Willow Springs, Mo. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Nagle Cemetery under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
