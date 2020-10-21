Ozarks Medical Center and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Willard Hunter Classroom in the OMC Parkway Center, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
The CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood, platelets and plasma to all local hospitals, including OMC.
This month’s blood drive theme is “Mullet Over, Give Blood.” In addition to supporting the blood needs of local communities, donors will also help the West Plains business community courtesy of Great Rivers Distributing. All donors will automatically be entered to win one of eight $25 gift cards to area restaurants donated by Great Rivers Distributing. Donors will also receive an exclusive T-shirt while supplies last.
Masks are required for donors and staff. For those who don’t have a mask, one will be provided. All donations will be distributed to local area hospitals. Appointments are strongly encouraged to safely manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
The CBCO is also accepting plasma donations from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at its center by appointment in Springfield. Plasma donors will be required to show confirmation of a COVID-19 diagnosis from a doctor. For inquiries, call 417-227-5006.
For more information, visit www.cbco.org or call the OMC Marketing and Public Relations Department at 257-6737.
