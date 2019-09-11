A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash at 4:11 p.m. Monday on the intersection of Highway 5 and Third Street in Gainesville, Ozark County, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Trooper D.L. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reports that Larane D. Wright, 73, Zanoni, was the driver of a westbound 2015 Fiat 500 that ran a stop sign and was struck by a northbound 2011 Volvo Semi Truck driven by Richard Mosciki, 49, London, Ontario.
The report shows Wright’s passenger, Lonnie E. Crisp, 75, Caulfield, was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. by Dr. Sam Alexander at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. Wright was reportedly transported by Ozark County emergency medical services to Baxter County Regional Center in Mtn. Home, Ark. Wright and Crisp were not wearing seat belts, the report shows.
No injuries were reported for Moscik. No condition report for Wright is available.
Nash was assisted at the scene by Cpl. D.J. Johnson and Sgt. S.R. Richardson of the patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.
The fatality is the 27th of 2019 compared to 28 this same time last in the nine county Troop G area.
