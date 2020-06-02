Jerry Marsh

Funeral services for Jerry LeRoy Marsh, 81, West Plains, Mo., were held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Jerry LeRoy Marsh entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1938, at West Plains, Mo., to the late Roy and Cecil Marsh. On May 5, 1957, he was married to Mary Beth Kessinger in West Plains, Mo. To this union four children were born: Randy Lee, Regina Marie, Valla Jo and Craig Allen.
Jerry graduated from West Plains High School in 1956. In 1955, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the Missouri National Guard from which he retired in 2000 after 45 years of service with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. Jerry made a career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company lasting 30 years.
In 1965, he joined the Masons and was initiated into Mt. Zion Lodge No. 327, West Plains, Mo., and was awarded his 50-year pin in 2015. He was also an avid member of the West Plains Chapter No. 193 Order of the Eastern Star serving several offices including his most cherished position of Worthy Grand Patron of the State of Missouri in 1995. He received his 50-year pin in 2016. Jerry was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and volunteered with their food bank.
He is survived by his children Regina and her husband Gary York, Valla Jo Matlock and son Craig Marsh and his wife Babbette, step-granddaughter Heather (York) Swearengin and her husband Brian, Clint Corman and his wife Abby, Alec Matlock, Preston York, Evan Marsh and his wife Lorryn and granddaughter Lauren Matlock, great-grandson Jerico York and four step-grandchildren, his brother Donald Marsh and his wife Joan and sister Janet Parker and her husband Darrell.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Beth Marsh, one son Randy Lee Marsh, his parents and one brother Reathel Marsh.
Mr. Marsh’s visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the Langston Street Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hammond Mill Camp and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
