James Barker

James Lawrence Barker, 74, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 9:57 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 13, 1946, at Ferriday, La., to George Barker and Thelma Cox Barker.
On Oct. 23, 2018, he was married in Ash Flat, Ark., to Mary Barnes. Mr. Barker loved fishing and enjoyed reading.
He is survived by his wife Mary Barker, of the family home; six children Renee Neal, Belinda Steele and husband Richard, and Tammy Cox and husband David, all of West Plains, Sherry Ogden, state of Montana, James (Bub) Barker and wife Cassie, and Judson Barker, all of Jonesville, La.; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
His parents, one daughter Georgia Barker, one granddaughter Kimberly Johnson and one sister Camille Ramsey preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.