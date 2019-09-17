Officials with the city of West Plains announce the city has started a program to honor its outstanding employees, and wants the public’s help to recognize those individuals.
“We want to recognize those employees that go above and beyond for the citizens of West Plains,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn. “If you know of an employee at the city who consistently displays a ‘can do’ attitude and takes tremendous pride in his/her job, we hope that take the time to nominate that individual.”
Starting Oct. 1, the city’s new Employee Recognition Program will honor two monthly Employees of the Month and two end-of-the-year Employees of the Year. Nominations can be made online at www.westplains.net. People are asked to click on the “Employee Recognition Program” button on the landing page and to submit nominations, including the reason for nominating.
Nominations will go to an internal committee of seven individuals representing various departments at the city. The committee will then recommend its two winners, who will be recognized by the city in a variety of ways.
