Girl Scouts in West Plains are looking for donors to supply mulch for a landscaping project, says Joy Skaggs, on behalf of local scouts.
“We have three landscaping project we are doing to beautify our park. For all three projects we are putting in native plants,” she explained. Mulch is needed for the projects and Skaggs said the Scouts would appreciate donations from tree services who make their own mulch or any other donors.
“The first project is our Butterfly Garden of Understanding,” she said, explaining the project, started three years ago, was the first place in West Plains to be certified as a monarch waystation. For the second project, Girl Scout Natasha Mason is working on her Girl Scout Gold Award by putting in a woodland garden and small walking trail. The third project involves two Scouts, Rileigh Reynolds and Olivia Reid, landscaping along the retaining wall behind the Girl Scout Hut on Aid Avenue to earn their Girl Scout Silver Awards.
Skaggs said donations of mulch can be left six feet in our in front of the shed at the Girl Scout Hut. While the address for the hut is 436 Aid Ave., the driveway is on Walnut Street. Donors are asked to leave a name and address in the mailbox at the hut so that the Girl Scouts can thank them appropriately. For more information call 274-4792.
