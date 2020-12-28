AMVETS Post 98 in West Plains now provides a final resting place for the cremated remains of veteran members and those not claimed by the veteran's family, termed as “discarded” remains.
Charles Scudder, a Vietnam veteran whose remains had been entrusted to close friend Wilfred Rieck, is the first such interment in the AMVETS Post 98 Field of Fallen Soldiers.
Scudder lived in Rieck’s guest house; the pair had been acquainted since the 70s. Scudder owned hog farms locally and in Mexico and a USDA hog butchering shop in Mtn. View, and Rieck owned Rieck's Water Works in West Plains.
Dale Brower knew Rieck, or “Pops,” as a father figure and someone who helped raise him.
Brower knew of Scudder's service during Vietnam as a decorated helicopter pilot, flying into heavy fighting to evacuate soldiers that had been hemmed in by enemy fire. Scudder, who was younger than Rieck, was a certified pilot of several types of aircraft and served in the National Guard as late as 1986, Brower said.
“He could fly anything,” Brower said.
Rieck and Scudder would frequently travel to Mexico to visit Scudder's hog operation, but in 2006 the two longtime friends had their last trip together, and it ended quite memorably. Scudder died in Mexico, and to avoid the paperwork and “red tape” needed to bring his body back to the United States, Rieck had him cremated and smuggled the ashes by hiding them in a potted plant, Brower said.
Scudder's military burial plaque lists him as a member of the Air Force, where he began his military career, and where had been a commercial pilot before flying a helicopter during Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army. Documentation provided by AMVETS Post Commander Jerry Housley shows Scudder was an airman second class and member of the 2845th Air Base Wing, and was a chief warrant officer in the Army's 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry.
He was given the award of the Air Medal at least seven times: in January 1966; in March 1966, specified as a second Oak Leaf Cluster; and May 1966, specified as a seventh Oak Leaf Cluster. The medals were awarded by both the Army and the Air Force, and at the times of the presentation of his second Oak Leaf Cluster it was noted he had participated in more than 100 aerial missions in support of combat ground forces.
The ashes were then placed in the house Scudder called home. After Rieck died in October and his property needed put in order, Brower knew it was time to put Scudder to rest in a manner honoring his service and military achievement in a way Rieck would have approved of.
Brower gave Scudder's uniform, some photos, medals and military records to Housley, who is donating them to the Veteran's Memorial Museum in Branson.
He carried Scudder's ashes to their final resting place during a military funeral complete with a 21 gun salute.
“I could do a last thing for Pop,” Brower said.
The AMVETS have 10 acres of property, some of which is set aside for the Field of Fallen Soldiers. A large monument recognizes the service of all veterans, and Housley says the post plans to buy and install memorial bricks for veterans. The post is also accepting donations for the project.
Anyone interested in having remains interred at the field may contact the post, located on County Road 6070, at 256-6986, and ask to speak to Robert Perry or Housley. An application detailing the qualifications for burial will be provided.
