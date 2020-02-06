Rick Lynn Langston, 70, of Salem, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at New Harmony Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at New Harmony Church. Burial with military honors to follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of the home Gracia Langston; children Candace Nash and husband Jim of West Plains, Mo., Jason Langston and wife Fran of West Plains, Mo., and Justin Langston and wife Angie of Jonesboro, Ark.; sister Lisa Langston of Springfield, Mo.; stepson Benjamin Leonard and wife Valerie of Cabool, Mo.; grandchildren James Nash, Jadyn Langston, Dawson Langston, Hudson Langston, Clayton Vincent, Abraham Leonard, Jeremiah Leonard and Josiah Leonard; great-grandson Liam Nash; nephew Eric Langston; niece Helen Beisswenger; and extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents A.V. and Helen Langston, and brother Larry Langston.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rick Langston towards Missions and left at Wilson Mortuary.
Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com
