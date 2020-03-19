The 2020 McCullough-Langston Family Reunion will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. May 24 in the Orange Room of the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative in Salem, Ark.
All McCullough and Langston family members and friends are invited to attend.
Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy. Beverages will be provided.
For more information, call Carol Langston at 501-607-3767.
