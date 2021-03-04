From 2 to 4 p.m. March 25, Center Grove Baptist Church will offer a food pantry for anyone who lives in Moody, Lanton, Bakersfield, Viola, Gepp, Caulfield and West Plains.
Boxes may be picked up at the church, 14361 E Highway in Moody, and recipients must be present to claim the box. There is a limit of one food box per person, maximum of two people per vehicle.
Anyone who knows of a person who is homebound and needs a food box is asked to give the person’s information to the church, and a volunteer will try to contact them; organizers say this prevents households from receiving too many boxes of food and allows the church to better keep up with the needs of its community.
When picking up boxes, participants are asked to ensure there is room in the vehicle for the boxes and have doors unlocked and open for quick loading.
Learn more on Facebook @MoodyCenterGroveBaptist or call 255-5639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.