Ruth Crawford

Ruth Virginia Crawford of Bakersfield, Mo., passed away March 7, 2021, in Bakersfield, Mo., at the age of 83. She was born April 25, 1937, in Corinth, Miss., the daughter of Mack and Hattie Chandler Patterson.
She married Calvin W. Crawford Sr. on June 6, 1972. Ruth lived in Bakersfield since moving from South Haven, Mich., in 1972. She was a member of the Center Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to church and spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her five sons Calvin W. (Misty) Crawford Jr., William Long, Ray Long, James Long and John Long; four daughters Ruth Long, Brinda Long, Sherry (Rick) Peek and Marie Crawford; 18 grandchildren Destiny Michelle Brueckner, Hope Essence Crawford, Hartley Joy Crawford, Anna Cunningham, Jacob Cunningham, Cody Cunningham, Andrew Church, Tim Church, Lowell Voyles, Billy Ray Church, Christina Church, Lyn Hallmark, Jenny Lillibridge, Peggy Lillybridge, Ashley Long, Michelle Crumb, Jeremy Warner, and Jeffrey Miller; 30 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Freddie Crawford and Billy Long, and granddaughter Gracen Rae Crawford.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A graveside service for Ruth will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bean Cemetery, with Pastor Larry Hopkins officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mtn. Home, Ark. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
