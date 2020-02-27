About 90 volunteers, 130 guests, 40 parents and guardians and 100 caregivers enjoyed the annual Night to Shine event recently hosted by Endurance Church in West Plains.
The event, held for community members age 14 and older with disabilities, is sponsored worldwide by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Local church officials coordinate with local and area agencies to get the word out and get the community involved.
Attendees are treated to limousine and law enforcement vehicle rides, walk the red carpet into the church and have a chance to be photographed and given the star treatment with stylists on hand to do hair and makeup.
A meal is catered during the festivities, which include music, dancing and prom favors.
This is the third year for the event at Endurance Church, held the Friday before Valentine’s across the globe annually on the same night. Tim Tebow foundation officials estimate that in 2019 there were 100,000 attendees worldwide. The foundation describes Night to Shine as “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.”
A central part of the event is the symbolic crowning of each of the attendees as a king or queen and the viewing of a video message from Tim Tebow, the professional athlete who grew to fame as an NFL player and now plays baseball with the New York Mets.
As sponsor of Night to Shine, Endurance Church was provided this year with a planning manual, personalized guidance and support from a foundation staff member and access to discounted party favors for guests.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine visit timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine.
