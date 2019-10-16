The prominent yellow house in the middle of Butler Children’s Park on Broadway has been a contentious issue in West Plains since 2013, when Parks and Recreation moved its headquarters out of the building. On Nov. 5, citizens will get to decide the Parkside House’s fate once and for all.
Or will they?
At 1 p.m. Friday in the Howell County Courthouse, 37th Circuit Court Associate Judge Sandra West is scheduled to hear arguments from two parties, the city and the committee that sought to put the house’s future to voters in the first place.
Both sides will make their cases regarding the ballot language approved in August by the city council.
THE QUESTION DEFINED
The question, which is the only thing on the November ballot, reads, “Shall the City of West Plains (the City) adopt the proposed Initiative Ordinance No. I-2019-01 as an ordinance of the City?”
Voters will choose yes or no.
The ballot description then continues, “As required by City Charter Section 9.6(b), the proposed Initiative Ordinance No. I-2019-01, as well as the legal advisory opinion and summary of estimated cost, both of which are also required under Charter Section 9.2(b) and (c), are all available upon request at your polling location. Note, per Charter Section 9.2(d), the legal opinion and estimated cost summary are advisory.”
Simplified, that means voters should read the four-page ordinance and three-page advisory finance and legal opinion before casting their ballots on the issue.
According to Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner, absentee voting began Sept. 24 and since then, her office has had several calls relating to the ballot, and lots of questions regarding what exactly is being voted on.
Waggoner and the clerk’s office staff have been telling people to contact the city or read the provided materials since the office cannot give advice or direction.
LITIGATION
The court case originated when the city sued the petition committee back in June, claiming the petition violates the Missouri constitution.
On Oct. 7, City Attorney Charles Cantrell filed a motion to bar the court from exercising a pre-election review of the ballot language because the election is less than eight weeks away.
The next day, Chrys Fisher, the attorney representing the initiative petition committee, responded to the city’s motion.
“The city misconstrues the committee’s position and asks to continue the election to the next municipal election date in March 2020 so that the court can rule on whether the ballot language is unfair and insufficient,” said Fisher.
The 2020 election schedule for next year, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, shows that chartered cities and chartered counties can hold an election March 3, 2020.
The presidential preference primary will be held the following week, on March 10, and the general municipal election is April 7.
To clarify, Fisher said any of those dates would work for postponement.
YES OR NO?
Advocates on both sides of the issue have tried to inform the public of what exactly voting yes or no means.
The city on Oct. 10 posted to Facebook that a vote yes means the city will be required to use taxpayer funds to rehabilitate the house for an estimated $1 million, with ongoing maintenance costs around $1,000 per month.
According to the city, a no vote means it can proceed with demolition of the house and begin construction of a splash pad and all-inclusive playground.
Petition committee Chairman Dick Davidson has refuted this in a statement, saying the city’s estimate of the rehabilitation costs are inaccurate and misleading.
In his statement, he says the costs to rehabilitate the house can be offset by private contributions and state grants, and the $1 million cost is an exaggeration.
According to Davidson, a no vote doesn’t mean the city can proceed with demolition because there is a court order to prevent the city from demolishing the house until a decision is officially reached in court.
He also says the costs to demolish the house and build the splash pad are just as much as the estimated rehabilitation costs.
Within the pages of the city’s proposal for the future of Butler Children’s Park, the estimated total costs of demolition and construction of the new playground facilities are about $1 million.
However, that proposal also states that up to $428,000 of the costs could be offset by a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that the city could apply for, along with other other sources. The estimated cost to the city, then, would be $376,100 in labor and equipment.
If the judge decides the election should be postponed, then the election could possibly be moved to March or April of next year.
Meanwhile, the prominent yellow house in the middle of Butler Park will continue to sit unused surrounded by a chainlink fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.