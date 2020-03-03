Jacqueline Ann Frealy, 89, Thayer. Died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Frankie Lee Jordan, 88, California, Mo., formerly of Eminence. Died at 10:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at California Care Center, California. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
Kathlyn Kay Palmer, 67, Mammoth Spring, Ark. Died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Phyllis P. Bradley, 93, Thayer. Died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shady Oaks Healthcare, Thayer. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.