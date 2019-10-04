At 6 p.m. Tuesday, a seminar regarding a Medicare for All proposal will be led by Dr. Ed Weisbart in the conference room of Ozarks Small Business Incubator at 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
According to event organizers, 20 million Americans have no health insurance and many more have inadequate insurance. Weisbart, chairman of the Missouri chapter of Physicians for a National Health Plan and a family doctor in St. Louis, will answer questions about the proposed national health care plan: what it will include, who will be covered and what it will cost.
The seminar is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 257-1770.
