The ninth annual Fall Roundup Celebration of the Bridge Church in West Plains will take place starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, and according to Pastor Dan Duncun, it will be an exciting and fun-filled day for all.
Everyone is invited to come dressed in boots, jeans, hats and other western apparel. The sanctuary and fellowship hall will be decorated cowboy-style for the occasion.
The event will feature a “wagon load” of special music performed by the award-winning group The Tiptons, winners of the 2019 Gospel Group of the Year at the International Country Gospel Music Association, and the 2019 Gospel Music Fan Fair. The group will be featured in concert during the Sunday morning church service.
A “giant” chili cook-off competition will be held, along with a pie baking contest, said organizers. Trophies will be awarded to the top five finishers in each category.
The Fall Roundup dinner will be served after the morning service with an abundance of good food, including fabulous desserts, organizers added.
Duncan said the event began nine years ago and has become a favorite. The event starts at 10, and the morning service is held at 10:30 a.m.
The Bridge Church is located at 1645 W. U.S. 160, right next to Skateland.
