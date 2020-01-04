DONATIONS
“Blue Moon by Child,” presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Meant to be Yours," Mallery, presented by Jenifer Collins as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Christmas Gathering," Perry, presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Dry Range” by Cord and “Border War” by Scott, presented by the Friends of the Library November 2019
“Minute to Midnight," Baldacci, presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
MERRY CHRISTMAS 2019
“Santa and the Goodnight Train," Sobel, for Cora Scalfano, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Mustache Baby Christmas," Heos, for Lydia Scalfano, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever," Tavares, for Cecelia Marie Braun, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Christmas for Bear," Becker, for Mina Jane Braun, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Baking Day at Grandma’s” by Denise,, given in honor of Jaidyn and Karson Frazier and Rylie, Aliyah and Audrey Eskew.
HONOR
“All You Need is Love," Lennon,, given in honor of Colton Russell and Brynlee Russell’s birthdays, presented by Nana and Papa Russell.
“Women in Art: 50 Fearless Creatives," Ignotofsky, given in honor of Nadia Shultz’s 13th birthday, presented by Nana and Papa Russell.
“Girl, Stop Apologizing," Hollis, given in honor of Karen Collins, presented by Mom.
“Maybe," Yamada, given in honor of Zachary, Braxton, Conner, Maddison Grace, Savannah and Skye, presented by Memaw Jenifer and Papa Jeff.
“Library Book for Bear," Becker, given in honor of Cecelia Marie Braun’s 4th birthday, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Tale of the Tiger Slippers," Brett, given in honor of Erica Braun’s birthday, presented by Mary Henegar.
MEMORIALS
“Deserter," DeMille, and “Agent Running in the Field” by LeCarre, given in memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
“Guardian," Grisham, given in memory of Priscilla Linthicum, presented by her sister, Norma Baxter.
“Making the Moose Out of Life” and “Up a Creek Walk on the Wild Side," Oldland, given in memory of Jim Jordan, presented by Melinda and David Ray.
“Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog," Papp, given in memory of Louise Cook, presented by Mark and Kelli Cook.
