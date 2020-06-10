A 19th person residing in Howell County has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the eighth person this week, county health officials announce.
The patient, who lives in Peace Valley, has been linked to the recently reported cases in the county, and is in isolation at home and following public health guidance.
The person's employer has been notified and is taking steps to contain the spread, said health department officials. The contact tracing investigation for this person is complete and shows no indication of community exposure, they added.
The Howell County Health Department has also revised an announcement made Tuesday regarding potential community exposure via a patient that had been confirmed positive that day. That patient was reportedly at Cash Saver in West Plains from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4; the exposure was initially reported to have happened on Friday.
To date, 1,133 people have been tested in Howell County, with 19 positive results confirming the presence of the virus. Of those, 11 cases are considered active, and seven patients are no longer in isolation.
There are 44 results currently pending. No deaths have been reported in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 15,287
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Dunklin, Gentry, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Pettis.
25-49: Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Joplin, McDonald, Moniteau, Newton, Pike, St. Francois, Warren.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Clinton, Henry, Howell, Linn, Montgomery, New Madrid, Nodaway, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 848
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Hickory, Ozark, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 10,638
1,000-4,999: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Francis.
100-499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Lee, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, Union, Yell.
50-99: Cleburne, Cross, Greene, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Sharp, White.
25-49: Ashley, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Little River, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Van Buren.
10-24: Baxter, Cleveland, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Izard, Logan, Ouachita, Perry, Stone.
Deaths: 165
No cases reported: Calhoun.
