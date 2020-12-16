Kelly Moore

Kelly Norman Moore 66, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home.
Kelly was born to Dick and Lois Moore on Jan. 2, 1954, in West Plains, Mo. He attended grade school at Howell Valley School. He graduated from West Plains High School with the class of 1972, where he participated in football and track.
In his youth, he worked with cattle on the family ranch and trained guard dogs and became a welder.
He later graduated cum laude from SMS, (now MSU), with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
On July 19, 1980, he married Alberta Brock of Cassville. Together they started a successful national mail order dietary supplement business named LifeWise Naturals. Mr. Moore was retired.
He is survived by two children A J Moore (wife Amber) of Kansas City and Lauren Zachary (husband Jonathan) of Springfield, one grandson Cillian Moore; two brothers Richard Moore (wife Linda) and Michael Moore (wife Mary), one sister Patricia Elbrecht (husband Clyde), all of West Plains, and his former wife of Springfield.
A private burial at Howell Valley Cemetery will take place at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Howell Valley Cemetery.
